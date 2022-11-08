Home Business

IPO-bound unicorn CarDekho Group to infuse USD 100 million in Rupyy

Rupyy recently unveiled the QR code-based loan platform, which is available to over 2,200 vehicle dealerships and distributors nationwide.

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IPO-bound unicorn CarDekho Group has planned to infuse $100 million in its fintech entity Rupyy in a mix of debt and equity. Rupyy is a specialised fintech platform that offers financing options to automobile customers and retailers. The infusion has been planned to scale up the NBFC business, technology and launch new product categories.

Rupyy had crossed Rs 500 core of monthly disbursal volume of car loans in September 2022. It plans to hit Rs 10,000 crore in annualised disbursals by March 2023, CarDekho said. Namit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Rupyy, said, “This infusion from our parent company will amplify the processes manifolds. As we continue to expand in different verticals and enter new regional markets, we aim to represent 35 - 40% of the segment’s market share.”

Rupyy recently unveiled the QR code-based loan platform, which is available to over 2,200 vehicle dealerships and distributors nationwide. Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO, CarDekho Group, said, “On the back of tech-based solutions and learnings, Rupyy has solved all the challenges that a customer faces while applying for a used car loan. Rupyy is already on a strong growth trajectory and with this infusion, it’s ready to disrupt the entire used car finance business of our country and take it to a whole new level.”

The brand also launched the new car loan category and scaled it up to a 50 crore monthly disbursals rate in a few months. Jaipur’s first unicorn CarDekho group has over 55 million monthly active users on its group portals – CarDekho.com, BikeDekho.com, ZigWheels.com, Powerdrift.com etc. The company also operates aninsurtech brand – InsuranceDekho.

