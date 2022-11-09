Home Business

Zoho surpasses USD 1 billion in annual revenue, India leads co’s growth

Tech firm Zoho has crossed $1 billion in annual revenue, with India leading the growth. India’s annual revenue increased by 77% in 2021.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Zoho Corporation

Zoho Corporation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tech firm Zoho has crossed USD 1 billion in annual revenue, with India leading the growth. India’s annual revenue increased by 77% in 2021.

“While growth has slowed down quite a bit in 2022 over 2021, our diversified product portfolio and the fact that we save money for customers has helped us so far,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp. on the sidelines of Zoholics India, the company’s annual user conference on Tuesday. 

“Unfortunately, recent developments in our industry amidst a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook, are a rude reminder of our own limits as technologists,” he added. The Chennai-headquartered company also announced its plans to open 100 network PoPs (point of presence) across countries in the next five years for providing users with a faster network. It also announced doubling investment for technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Zoho, which spends three times its marketing spend on R&D, attributes its growth to strong R&D capabilities across categories and markets, its diversified portfolio, and to businesses choosing unified offerings over single products. “Our R&D focus in the coming years is to further unify our technology stack so that we are able to elevate the user experience,” said Vembu. It is seeing uptake of products across different categories, with the top offerings in India including Zoho One, CRM Plus and the finance suite led by Zoho Books.

The company is also working on adding Indian language support for its AI and blockchain technology for universal validation. Zoho runs its own data centres. At present there are 12, including two in India. It has around 14 network PoPs that run its proprietary software. Zoho, which is profitable with more than 11,000 employees, also has over 150 monitoring PoPs that enable users to monitor functioning of their websites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • asok
    our software educated population is our strength
    10 hours ago reply
T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp