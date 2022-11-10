Tata Motors’ net loss narrows to Rs 945 crore in Q2

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Auto major Tata Motors continues to report losses. This time, the home-grown firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 945 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY23) as against a net loss of Rs 4,442 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q2FY22). In the preceding June quarter, Tata Motors had reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 5,007 crore.

While the losses annually and sequentially have come down, it is still much more than street estimate.

Some analysts were even expecting the Mumbai-based auto company to report profit. Tata Motor’s revenue grew by nearly 30% year-on-year to Rs 79,661 crore in Q2FY23, while its operating margin improved 130 bps to 9.7%.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors will delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange. The company said there has been a consistent drop in the number of ADSs outstanding as a percentage of its outstanding ordinary shares. Sales-wise, Tata’s passenger vehicle (PV) business continued its strong momentum with wholesales at 142,755 vehicles (up 69% YoY and 10% QoQ). Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) global wholesales stood at 103,000 units (+15% YoY).

JLR wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) stood at 75,307 units, up 17.6% YoY and 4.9% QoQ, on account of improvement in semiconductor supply even as it was lower than planned. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business, which accounts for over half of Tata Motors’ consolidated revenue, reported a 36% YoY growth in revenue in Q2FY23 to £5.3 billion.

Thierry Bolloré, JLR’s chief executive officer, said: “Demand for our most profitable and desired vehicles remains strong and we expect to continue to improve our performance in the second half of the year, as new pacts with semiconductor partners take effect, enabling us to build and deliver more vehicles to our clients.”

