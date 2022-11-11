Alstom bags Rs 798 crore order to manufacture 78 coaches for Chennai Metro 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom received Rs 798 crore worth contract to manufacture 26 metro trains, with three-car configuration (78 coaches) for the phase-II project of

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

These driverless trains are enabled with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and can completely run-on signals. Its operations will be monitored from the operations control centre. The trains are made at the rolling stock manufacturing facility in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, and can operate at top speed of 80 kmph.

Commenting on the development, Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India, said, “Our manufacturing journey in India began with the trains for Chennai Metro Phase-I in 2014, which was also the first rolling-stock order win for us in the country.

This new win brings us immense pride and we are honored to be reliable partners in improving Chennai’s urban transportation network.” Previously, Alstom has delivered 208 metro cars for phase-I of CMRL from Airport to Wimco Nagar and from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount. These trains are equipped with automatic train protection (ATP) and automatic train operation (ATO), and a regenerative braking system.

