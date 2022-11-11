Home Business

US Treasury Secy for India's greater role in handling debt restructuring for low-income countries

The Treasury Secretary said that the US is pursuing an approach called "friendshoring" to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to our supply chain.

Published: 11th November 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

(Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of Treasury Janet L Yellen on Friday pitched for India to play an important role in handling debt restructuring for low and middle-income countries as a G20 leader.

The Treasury Secretary said that the US is pursuing an approach called "friendshoring" to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to our supply chain.

"To do so, we are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India. And we are also addressing our reliance on manufacturers whose approaches clash with our human rights values," she said.

Yellen also called for diversifying the supply chain and reducing dependency on "risky countries" who use their market positions to try to gain geopolitical leverage or disrupt trade for their own gain. She also reiterated the US support to India for the G20 presidency.

ALSO READ | Lotus part of G20 logo, Modi hardsells concept

"India's G20 year is a chance to accelerate global coordination on debt restructuring. Two years ago, the G20 established the Common Framework to bring all the major bilateral creditors together to coordinate timely and orderly debt relief for low-income countries. But the Common Framework has not delivered on its promise, largely because of lack of cooperation from China," she said.

ALSO READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Treasury secretary Low income countries Debt restructuring Friendshoring
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp