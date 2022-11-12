Home Business

Ashok Leyland reports Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2

The company reported an EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 537 crore against Rs 135 crore in Q2FY22.

Published: 12th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland posted a net profit of Rs 199 crore for the quarter ending September 2022 (FY23), recovering from the loss of Rs 83 crore in the corresponding period last quarter. 

The revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 8,266 crore, an increase of 84% compared to Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22.  The company reported an EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 537 crore against Rs 135 crore in Q2FY22.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) grew by 113% (YoY). Domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes for Q2 stood at 17,040 units, 28% (YoY) increase in growth. Ashok Leyland’s Export volumes (MHCV & LCV) for Q2 increased by 2227 units, an increase of 25%.

“We are confident that with the new launches and expansion of the network, we will sustain the market share gains achieved in the last four quarters,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland told press persons. The company has achieved a market share of 32% in Q2.

Crisil expects the commercial vehicle demand to grow at robust 10% to 12% (CAGR) for five years, he said. In the LCV segment, both dost and bada dost are gaining inroads and growing strong, the volumes are limited by the availability of semiconductors, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp