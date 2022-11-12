Gross direct tax revenues up 31 per cent; refunds rise 61per cent
Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, which is 25.71% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
Published: 12th November 2022 08:40 AM | Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:40 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The gross direct tax collections have surged 31% to Rs 10.54 lakh crore so far in the current financial year till November 10, 2022.
Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, which is 25.71% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This is 61.31% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2022-23, a statement by the direct tax department said.
Direct taxes include corporate and income taxes. Gross corporate taxes have grown 22.03% while personal income taxes grew at 40.64% during the period.