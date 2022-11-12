Gross direct tax revenues up 31 per cent; refunds rise 61per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The gross direct tax collections have surged 31% to Rs 10.54 lakh crore so far in the current financial year till November 10, 2022. Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, which is 25.71% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This is 61.31% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2022-23, a statement by the direct tax department said. Direct taxes include corporate and income taxes. Gross corporate taxes have grown 22.03% while personal income taxes grew at 40.64% during the period.