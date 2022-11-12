Home Business

Industrial output rises 3.1 per cent in September from negative 0.7 per cent in August

Meanwhile, the mining sector grew by only 1.8% as against a contraction of 0.5% in August. Consumer durables and non-durables again witnessed a decline.

Published: 12th November 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The index for industrial product (IIP) grew 3.1% in September after hitting an 18-month low in the month of August. The IIP had contracted by 0.7% in August, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The IIP numbers rose on account of improvement in the electricity and mining sectors. While electricity output rose by 11.6% year-on-year (YoY), the mining sector registered a growth of 4.6%. The mining sectors had witnessed a contraction of 3.9% in August, whereas electricity had grown by only 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the mining sector grew by only 1.8% as against a contraction of 0.5% in August. Consumer durables and non-durables again witnessed a decline. While consumer durables output plummeted by 4.5%, non-durable goods declined by 7.1%.

“A revival of 3.1% in industrial production is a strong indication of improving output and demand conditions in the economy. The boost to industrial production in September is coming from a significant growth in capital and infrastructure output. Revival in manufacturing output is moderate and is yet to show significant recovery,” Vivek Rathi, Director-Research, Knight Frank India said.

“Going forward, strong manufacturing sector performance as witnessed in expansionary manufacturing PMI and improving capacity utilisation provides impetus to the manufacturing output, which would boost industrial production. Also, cues from post Diwali season sales sustenance of manufactured products and RBI action in December on credit flow and interest rates will hold key for industrial production,” Rathi added.

Moody’s cuts India’s growth projection to 7%
Moody’s on Friday further lowered India’s growth projection to 7% in 2022 from earlier outlook of 7.7% amid global slowdown, inflation and rising interest rates. It expects growth to further plunge to 4.8% in 2023 and then to rise to about 6.4% in 2024. Earlier in September, it had cut outlook to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated in May. “The downward revision assumes higher inflation, high interest rates and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum by more than we had previously expected,”  Moody’s said in a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp