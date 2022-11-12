Industrial output rises 3.1 per cent in September from negative 0.7 per cent in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The index for industrial product (IIP) grew 3.1% in September after hitting an 18-month low in the month of August. The IIP had contracted by 0.7% in August, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The IIP numbers rose on account of improvement in the electricity and mining sectors. While electricity output rose by 11.6% year-on-year (YoY), the mining sector registered a growth of 4.6%. The mining sectors had witnessed a contraction of 3.9% in August, whereas electricity had grown by only 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the mining sector grew by only 1.8% as against a contraction of 0.5% in August. Consumer durables and non-durables again witnessed a decline. While consumer durables output plummeted by 4.5%, non-durable goods declined by 7.1%.

“A revival of 3.1% in industrial production is a strong indication of improving output and demand conditions in the economy. The boost to industrial production in September is coming from a significant growth in capital and infrastructure output. Revival in manufacturing output is moderate and is yet to show significant recovery,” Vivek Rathi, Director-Research, Knight Frank India said.

“Going forward, strong manufacturing sector performance as witnessed in expansionary manufacturing PMI and improving capacity utilisation provides impetus to the manufacturing output, which would boost industrial production. Also, cues from post Diwali season sales sustenance of manufactured products and RBI action in December on credit flow and interest rates will hold key for industrial production,” Rathi added.

Moody’s cuts India’s growth projection to 7%

Moody’s on Friday further lowered India’s growth projection to 7% in 2022 from earlier outlook of 7.7% amid global slowdown, inflation and rising interest rates. It expects growth to further plunge to 4.8% in 2023 and then to rise to about 6.4% in 2024. Earlier in September, it had cut outlook to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated in May. “The downward revision assumes higher inflation, high interest rates and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum by more than we had previously expected,” Moody’s said in a report.

