Home Business

LIC reports over 10-fold jump in Q2 profit

In the preceding quarter (Q1FY23), the insurance giant had reported a net profit of Rs 683 crore.

Published: 12th November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday reported more than 10-fold jump in its net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The state-run insurer’s September quarter (Q2FY23) consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 15,952 crore as against Rs 1,434 crore PAT reported in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2FY22).

In the preceding quarter (Q1FY23), the insurance giant had reported a net profit of Rs 683 crore.
The unrealistic surge in PAT in the quarter ending September is attributed to a change in accounting policy of the company.

“Change in accounting policy resulted in transfer of the accretion in the available solvency margin from non-par to shareholders’ funds amounting to Rs 14,271 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin from Non-Par to shareholders’ accounts, due to which the profit for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022, has increased to that extent,” LIC informed to the exchanges.
The said amount (Rs 14,271 crore) comprises of Rs 5,580 crore (net of tax) of quarter ended September 30, 2022, Rs 4,148 crore (net of tax) of quarter ended June 30, 2022, and Rs 4,542 crore (net of tax) of quarter ended March 31, 2022.

LIC’s net premium income improved 27% year-on-year to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The company’s first-year premium, an indication of business growth, during the quarter came at Rs 9,125 crore, up 11% year-on-year. The renewal premium grew by 2% to Rs 56,156 crore, while single premium rose 62% to Rs 66,901 crore.

LIC’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) as on September 30 was Rs 26,111 crore, compared to Rs 26,619 crore by the end of June quarter, and Rs 28,929 crore a year ago. The company’s share prices ended 1.17% higher at Rs 628.05 on BSE on Friday ahead of the results. The stock is down more than 28% since its discounting listing on May 17. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Insurance Corporation LIC
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp