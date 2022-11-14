Build your team for your financial goals

Rajas Kelkar By

When it comes to international cricket, we all turn into commentators. After an eventful T20 World Cup, social media conversations range from the future of India's T20 cricket to the right team combination.

There is a clear desire to create a team that can win consistently. While the outcome could go anywhere, you wish that India’s cricket team chooses the best playing eleven.

Just like your passion for sports, your finances also deserve your attention. A survey published by TV9, a media group, recently revealed that an overwhelming 69% of Indian households struggle with financial security and vulnerability.

Poorer households save less, while only 3% of Indian households have a luxury standard of living. About 70% of households have some form of financial savings. Two-thirds of that is parked in bank deposits. You need to work on the right combination when you review your finances. You can take action to move up from where you stand today. For example, if you cannot save every month due to high spending, there are only two things you can do. You need to either cut your expenditure or earn more money. A monthly surplus is a necessity to start with financial security. There cannot be any financial planning if you cannot put aside any money for the future.

Many households in India that manage to create a monthly surplus put money into bank deposits. That saving will not even protect you against inflation. Your savings must be channelled into diverse asset classes based on your financial goals. To move up from that situation, you need to either read up on investing or get a financial advisor to help you make a plan.

Those with surplus money do not plan it well. There is a tendency to put most of the money in government schemes that guarantee a rate of return or fixed deposits offered by banks or companies. Despite all the noise around financial inclusion and stock market investing, barely 10 crore people have a demat account. However, most of these accounts are dormant as fewer invest in the stock market. A number of you use mutual funds to access equity markets.

Investing in the stock market is a must if you wish to fulfil your long-term financial goals. The S&P BSE Sensex has increased from 100 in 1980 to 3000 in 2000 and 60,000 today. The average return given by Sensex is 12-13% each year. Your retirement savings, or the money you want to save for your child’s higher education, has to find a way into equity-linked assets.

A lot of you get the timing for equity investment wrong. Several people get retirement savings and dabble in equity markets to make a fast buck. Some people put money into equity assets for short-term goals too. That can not only lead to losses to your portfolio, but it can also damage your sentiment about equity assets.

You have to put money into equity assets you do not need now. The money you need now must be kept in fixed deposits or post-office public deposit schemes. Share prices tend to follow the profits of businesses. There are years when companies have slow profit growth or losses. Overall, businesses exist to make money for their shareholders. You can ride through the stock market cycles if you are a long-term investor.

What is your right team

If you are just starting your financial planning and investing, you must get a life insurance policy first. The next thing to do would be to get good health insurance. Creating an emergency fund to take care of expenses in a crisis would be your next step. That money must be kept in fixed deposits.

Once you are done with the basics, you must allocate as much as you can to your long-term savings towards equity assets. A regular investment into an index fund or an exchange-traded fund based on the benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty is good enough to give you that long-term financial security.

Rajas Kelkar is the editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in.

