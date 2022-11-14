Home Business

Kalrock says probes against Florian Fritsch will have no impact on Jet Airways deal

As per reports, agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Austria raided Florian Fritsch, one of the investors trying to revive India's Jet Airways.

Published: 14th November 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Florian Fritsch, promoter of Kalrock Capital Partners, against whom certain investigations are being initiated by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria, said neither the Kalrock nor Jet Airways have any connection with the ongoing charges and it will have no impact on the acquisition of the airline. 

Florian Fritsch said Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains committed towards Jet Airways.

As per reports, agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Austria raided Florian Fritsch, one of the investors trying to revive India's Jet Airways. Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways suspended commercial operations on April 17, 2019, due to a financial crunch.

The Kalrock Capital Partners said Florian Fritsch is assisting the regulatory agencies.

"The investigation, which is ongoing, has been initiated based on anonymous complaints filed in relation to certain businesses where Florian is one of the financial investors in his personal capacity," Kalrock said on Monday.

"The disputes are commercial in nature. Florian has already filed complaints with the concerned High Court regarding these disputes and complaints, which are also being investigated," Kalrock added in the statement. 

