BSNL invites bids for surplus properties in 5 states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited bids for the sale of its surplus properties situated in prime locations in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The telco said it has entered into an agreement with MSTC for online sale of properties through the latter’s portal.

“Currently 13 properties have been displayed on the MSTC website for sale and the last date to submit tenders is December 5, 2022. The proposal for sale of more properties is in the pipeline and they will also be put to auction soon,” said the company in a statement. BSNL owns various lands and building properties all over India and is aggressively pursuing monetisation of its surplus properties, aiming to invest the proceeds in expanding its telecom network and revival of the company.

ALSO READ | BSNL gets govt approval for Rs 26,821 crore order to TCS for 4G equipment

Last year, the telco had put on sale six properties belonging to BSNL and MTNL. The firm expected to garner nearly Rs 3,000 crore with it, however, it has received a tepid response. In a bid to revive the telco, the government infused Rs 1.64 lakh crore in it.

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited bids for the sale of its surplus properties situated in prime locations in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The telco said it has entered into an agreement with MSTC for online sale of properties through the latter’s portal. “Currently 13 properties have been displayed on the MSTC website for sale and the last date to submit tenders is December 5, 2022. The proposal for sale of more properties is in the pipeline and they will also be put to auction soon,” said the company in a statement. BSNL owns various lands and building properties all over India and is aggressively pursuing monetisation of its surplus properties, aiming to invest the proceeds in expanding its telecom network and revival of the company. ALSO READ | BSNL gets govt approval for Rs 26,821 crore order to TCS for 4G equipment Last year, the telco had put on sale six properties belonging to BSNL and MTNL. The firm expected to garner nearly Rs 3,000 crore with it, however, it has received a tepid response. In a bid to revive the telco, the government infused Rs 1.64 lakh crore in it.