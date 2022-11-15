Home Business

EV start-up Yulu secures Rs 73 crore financing from US DFC

Electric mobility start-up Yulu has received a Rs 73 crore ($9 million) loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Published: 15th November 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Anuj Tewari

Anuj Tewari, CFO of Yulu (Photo | LinkedIn)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Electric mobility start-up Yulu has received a Rs 73 crore (USD 9 million) loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The funds will bolster Yulu’s momentum towards its vision of enabling green last-mile mobility for people movement and goods deliveries, the start-up said. Anuj Tewari, CFO of Yulu (Bikes Pvt Ltd) said,

“As the market leader in electric mobility, Yulu has served the first and last-mile mobility needs of millions of users. Yulu fulfils 6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and has successfully built a clean mobility business in India based on positive unit economics.”

This financing from the DFC speaks about their belief in Yulu’s vision and the ability to execute at scale, to not just create a green mobility alternative but also to create livelihoods through direct and indirect employment opportunities, he added.

Founded in 2017, the company claims to have made over 75 million green deliveries using Yulu EVs so far, and it helped save 15,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. In September,  Yulu raised around `650 crore in its Series-B round, which was led by US-based mobility technology company Magna International. Existing investors including Bajaj Auto also participated in the round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yulu Anuj Tewari   Electric mobility US International Development Finance Corporation
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp