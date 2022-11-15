Home Business

Nikon India enters healthcare sector with microscopy solutions

Nikon said the product is targeted at premier research institutes, clinical centres such as hospitals and medical research institutes to boost research and development in medicine.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Imaging products firm Nikon India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced its foray into the healthcare sector through the system product microscopy business.

The company has launched its 'AXR Point' scanning confocal microscope that has the capability to provide a field of view of 25mm in one single shot thereby helping researchers to generate the most accurate statistical data while imaging, Nikon India said in a statement.

The product is targeted at premier research institutes, research centres funded and established by the Indian government, academic educational institutions, and clinical centres such as hospitals and medical research institutes to boost research and development in medicine, it added.

"We plan to install AXR system in a few research institutes in India namely IIT Bhilai, IIT Mumbai, ACTREC Mumbai to name a few," Nikon India Managing Director Sajjan Kumar said. He said the microscopy business offers huge potential.

"We are extremely upbeat about its growth prospects...Our expected annual turnover for FY 22-23 will be around 5 per cent of Nikon's India operations and we anticipate it to grow 10 per cent plus by the end of next year."

