Home Business

Buildings to be rated for digital connectivity: TRAI

The rating is expected to push property managers to improve the quality of digital connectivity to attract potential customers.

Published: 16th November 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom regulator TRAI is likely to issue a recommendation on the rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity next month, a Trai official said on Wednesday.

The rating is expected to push property managers to improve the quality of digital connectivity to attract potential customers.

"The recommendation will be issued within a month. This is the first time a recommendation from TRAI will impact elements outside the telecom sector.

The recommendation is also expected to create new jobs for experts in every municipal area," a TRAI official said on the sidelines of a conference on "Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity".

The regulator had floated a consultation paper on the same in March.

The conference was inaugurated by the TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela on Monday.

Vaghela advocated for close coordination among various stakeholders for ensuring the co-design and co-creation of digital connectivity infrastructure along with the building plan.

He urged all three tiers of the Government --Center, State and local governments, to update their bye-laws and housing acts to make provision for robust, effective and efficient digital connectivity infrastructure for a real delightful experience for end users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRAI digital connectivity
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp