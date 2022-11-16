Buildings to be rated for digital connectivity: TRAI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom regulator TRAI is likely to issue a recommendation on the rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity next month, a Trai official said on Wednesday.

The rating is expected to push property managers to improve the quality of digital connectivity to attract potential customers.

"The recommendation will be issued within a month. This is the first time a recommendation from TRAI will impact elements outside the telecom sector.

The recommendation is also expected to create new jobs for experts in every municipal area," a TRAI official said on the sidelines of a conference on "Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity".

The regulator had floated a consultation paper on the same in March.

The conference was inaugurated by the TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela on Monday.

Vaghela advocated for close coordination among various stakeholders for ensuring the co-design and co-creation of digital connectivity infrastructure along with the building plan.

He urged all three tiers of the Government --Center, State and local governments, to update their bye-laws and housing acts to make provision for robust, effective and efficient digital connectivity infrastructure for a real delightful experience for end users.

