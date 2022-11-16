Nykaa stock nosedives 9 per cent on issue of bonus shares, increased tax liabilities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent firm of Nykaa, fell more than 9% on Tuesday, snapping the three-session winning run. The stock closed the Tuesday trading session at Rs 192, down 9.24% from previous day closing.

According to market experts, the sharp fall can be attributed to issue of bonus shares and the timing, which is expected to hurt retail investors due to increased tax liabilities arising out of the bonus issue. The beauty & personal care brand had earlier announced a bonus share issue in 5:1 ratio, meaning existing shareholders received five shares against every one share held as of November 11.

The timing of this exercise by Nykaa overlapped with the expiry of the one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors on November 10. Nykaa, like other new-age company stocks, is having a dreadful run on the exchanges this year.

So far in 2022, the stock has tumbled 45% and there were concerns that it may witness further fall once the lock-in period gets over. Many market experts had called out Nykaa’s bonus share exercise a big setback for retail investors and had even questioned corporate governance.

