Home Business

Rupee trade with Russia yet to take off

No transactions have taken place so far in the Vostro accounts that the Russian banks have opened in local branches in India for rupee trade,

Published: 16th November 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No transactions have taken place so far in the Vostro accounts that the Russian banks have opened in local branches in India for rupee trade, officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told TNIE. So far only accounts have been opened, it takes time to start making transactions through those accounts, said the official.

“This decision was taken very recently. There is a series of processes involved -- banks have to open Vostro accounts, RBI has to issue certain guidelines. Importers will have to put money into these trade accounts, and then only they can set it off against their imports,” the official said.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, nine banks have been given approval so far to open Vostro accounts for rupee trade with Russia. Gazprom has opened an account with UCO Bank, VTB Bank and SBER Bank have opened Vostro accounts with their own branch offices in India while six other banks have opened accounts with IndusInd Bank.

The official expressed hope that transactions would start soon. “We are hopeful that with RBI guidelines, our (Commerce Ministry) guidelines and DFS (department of financial services) guidelines, soon there would be transactions through those accounts,” said the official. On the question of larger banks not coming forward to open rupee trade accounts for Indo-Russia trade, the official admitted that banks with high exposure to dollar trade do not want to risk any sanctions from the US and hence they are reluctant to open rupee trade accounts with Russian banks.

According to officials, sanctions on Russian banks by the international community also make it difficult for Russian exporters to repatriate money from Indian trade accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Russian banks
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp