Samsung, Apple yet to update 5G in many phones

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after the government asked mobile phone companies to make their devices 5G compatible, leading companies like Samsung and Apple are yet to update many of their smartphones.

While Apple said it will start rolling out 5G updates (via a software update) to iPhone users in December, Samsung indicated rolling out over-the-air (OTA) updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November 2022.

However, according to the Airtel website, the South Korean tech giant is yet to update its flagship devices -- Galaxy Note 20 ultra, Samsung Flip3 and Samsung Fold 3. According to the Airtel website, Chinese tech giants Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus have made their devices 5G compatible.

Chinese mobile maker Oppo announced that the majority of their 5G devices support Standalone (SA) 5G network. The company said it has collaborated with India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio to build products that offer high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency for an immersive and True 5G experience. Further, any 5G device launched by OPPO India henceforth will be SA network enabled.

“OPPO India’s dedicated efforts towards the development of 5G ecosystem in India will empower our users to experience True 5G. We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us on the same… All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible,” said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India.

Indian telecom operators are rapidly upgrading their network to 5G. While Reliance Jio opted for Standalone 5G networks, Airtel chose non-standalone (NSA) network. Both of them have already rolled out their 5G services in many cities. But what is hampering the 5G rollout in the country is, many smartphones are not 5G-enabled or 5G network friendly.

