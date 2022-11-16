Home Business

Wipro to set up European Works Council for employees 

The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

Published: 16th November 2022 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro (File photo)

Wipro (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Wipro has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council, the company said on Wednesday.

The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

"Wipro's EWC agreement was successfully negotiated with employee representatives from 13 different countries before being formally signed on September 15," Wipro said in a statement.

European works councils (EWCs) are standing bodies that facilitate the information and consultation of employees in Europe and provides an opportunity to employees of the company to be informed and consulted on the transnational companies strategy and status.

"Wipro's EWC is the first to be established by an Indian headquartered company and builds upon a number of years of successful, constructive working with Works Councils at local and national level across several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Finland," the company said.

The first constitutional meeting of Wipro EWC will take place in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 where the EWC will elect its chairman and select committee members, and begin its work to ensure Wipro employees are informed and consulted by management on the progress of the business and any significant decisions that could affect them.

"Setting up the EWC strengthens the already successful cooperation with employee representations in many European countries. Wipro aims to provide the best employee experience and create an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone and nurtures an overall sense of belonging. The EWC will help us in getting even better as we assimilate employee perspectives on a consistent basis. It also demonstrates that Wipro is applying and adopting European employment standards as a responsible global employer," Wipro Europe Senior Vice President and CHRO, Deepak Parija said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro European Works Council
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp