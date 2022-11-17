IT industry to hire 2 lakh people in near term, says Infosys co-founder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IT industry will recruit two lakh people in the near term, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said digitisation accelerated during the pandemic time and that the Indian IT service companies and the global development centres in India demonstrated that they have the resilience to withstand any shock and they came out with flying colours. This increased the trust of global businesses and multinational corporations in Indian IT services, Gopalakrishnan said.

The IT industry has been facing various challenges including attrition, moonlighting and employees getting back to offices. Speaking about it, he said that there are challenges but the industry will face them and continue to grow.

“I see the industry recruiting at least 2 lakh people in the near term,” he said. “The industry will grow secularly because investments in technology and digitisation will continue over the next several years,” he said, adding ups and downs in the industry will be a short-term phenomenon.

ALSO READ | Rishad Premji bullish on prospects of IT industry

The Infosys co-founder also said that the industry has to address data protection and privacy issues. “It’s a very exciting period for the IT industry. I believe that the next 25 years are going to be even better than the last 25,” said Axilor Ventures chairman Gopalakrishnan.

ALSO READ | IT industry can change state’s socio-economic landscape: CM Pinarayi

Earlier, discussing the emerging technologies and funding in deep-tech, experts at a panel discussion on Venture Capital’s long-term role in driving dispersed innovation said deep-tech investments have longer gestation periods, and that the country is still in the early stages compared to the US and Chinese markets.

BENGALURU: The IT industry will recruit two lakh people in the near term, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said digitisation accelerated during the pandemic time and that the Indian IT service companies and the global development centres in India demonstrated that they have the resilience to withstand any shock and they came out with flying colours. This increased the trust of global businesses and multinational corporations in Indian IT services, Gopalakrishnan said. The IT industry has been facing various challenges including attrition, moonlighting and employees getting back to offices. Speaking about it, he said that there are challenges but the industry will face them and continue to grow. “I see the industry recruiting at least 2 lakh people in the near term,” he said. “The industry will grow secularly because investments in technology and digitisation will continue over the next several years,” he said, adding ups and downs in the industry will be a short-term phenomenon. ALSO READ | Rishad Premji bullish on prospects of IT industry The Infosys co-founder also said that the industry has to address data protection and privacy issues. “It’s a very exciting period for the IT industry. I believe that the next 25 years are going to be even better than the last 25,” said Axilor Ventures chairman Gopalakrishnan. ALSO READ | IT industry can change state’s socio-economic landscape: CM Pinarayi Earlier, discussing the emerging technologies and funding in deep-tech, experts at a panel discussion on Venture Capital’s long-term role in driving dispersed innovation said deep-tech investments have longer gestation periods, and that the country is still in the early stages compared to the US and Chinese markets.