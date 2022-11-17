Home Business

IT industry to hire 2 lakh people in near term, says Infosys co-founder

The IT industry has been facing various challenges including attrition, moonlighting and employees getting back to offices.

Published: 17th November 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The IT industry will recruit two lakh people in the near term, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said digitisation accelerated during the pandemic time and that the Indian IT service companies and the global development centres in India demonstrated that they have the resilience to withstand any shock and they came out with flying colours. This increased the trust of global businesses and multinational corporations in Indian IT services, Gopalakrishnan said.

The IT industry has been facing various challenges including attrition, moonlighting and employees getting back to offices. Speaking about it, he said that there are challenges but the industry will face them and continue to grow.

“I see the industry recruiting at least 2 lakh people in the near term,” he said. “The industry will grow secularly because investments in technology and digitisation will continue over the next several years,” he said, adding ups and downs in the industry will be a short-term phenomenon.

ALSO READ | Rishad Premji bullish on prospects of IT industry

The Infosys co-founder also said that the industry has to address data protection and privacy issues. “It’s a very exciting period for the IT industry. I believe that the next 25 years are going to be even better than the last 25,” said Axilor Ventures chairman Gopalakrishnan.

ALSO READ | IT industry can change state’s socio-economic landscape: CM Pinarayi

Earlier, discussing the emerging technologies and funding in deep-tech, experts at a panel discussion on Venture Capital’s long-term role in driving dispersed innovation said deep-tech investments have longer gestation periods, and that the country is still in the early stages compared to the US and Chinese markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT industry Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan Bengaluru Tech Summit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp