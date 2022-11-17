Markets fall amid weak global equities

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60.

During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session.

Wall Street had ended in negative territory on Wednesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 92.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90. From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in negative territory on Wednesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 92.43 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.