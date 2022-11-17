Home Business

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Indian head

Devanathan comes in place of Ajit Mohan who resigned from Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, early this month.

Published: 17th November 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Social media giant Meta's new VP Sandhya Devanathan. (Photo | Sandhya Devanathan Linkedin)

Social media giant Meta's new VP Sandhya Devanathan. (Photo | Sandhya Devanathan Linkedin)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India, the company said on Thursday.

She comes in place of Ajit Mohan who resigned from Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, early this month.

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships."

"We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

ALSO READ | Apology on its lips, Meta to sack 11,000 employees

She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023, and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and will be part of the APAC leadership team.

"She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meta Sandhya Devanathan Meta India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp