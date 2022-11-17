Home Business

Rupee falls 37 paise to close at 81.63 against US dollar 

Forex traders said the American currency strengthened after strong US retail sales data pointed to resilient consumption adding room for tighter policy by the US Federal Reserve.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Falling rupee, Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 81.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the American currency strengthened after strong US retail sales data pointed to resilient consumption adding room for tighter policy by the US Federal Reserve.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.62 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.45 and a low of 81.68 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 81.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 37 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 35 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar.

US retail sales posted the biggest increase in eight months in October. UK inflation number came in at 11.1 per cent, to a 41-year high, as compared to 10.1 per cent in the previous month, said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 81.05 and 81.60," Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 106.55.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.40 per cent to USD 92.49 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 61,750.60, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,343.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee rupee-dollar rupee value
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp