Jio 5G services now available across Delhi-NCR, says Reliance

The telecom firm also said this was possible because of stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependencies on the 4G network, of the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum.

Published: 18th November 2022

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio on Friday announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services -- True-5G -- across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. The telecom firm said it was rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace and was covering major parts of this geography.

A Jio spokesperson said, "Covering the majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us... The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen."

The telco said that this transformational network would be present across all important localities and areas including but not limited to most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, malls, and markets. It is also said it will be available in high-footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech parks, roads, highways and metros.

The telecom firm said lakhs of Jio users in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they experience unlimited data at up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps+) speeds at no additional cost.

The telecom firm also said this was possible because of stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependencies on the 4G network, of the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and that it seamlessly combines this fifth-generation mobile (5G) frequencies into a single robust "data highway", using an advanced tech called Carrier Aggregation.

It added more Jio users in Delhi-NCR will continue to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer.

