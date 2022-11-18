Home Business

Rupee slips six paise to close at 81.70 against US dollar 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 106.39.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Falling rupee, Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 6 paise to close at 81.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and firming crude oil prices.

However, a weak dollar in the overseas market and fresh foreign capital inflows restricted the loss, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened up at 81.59 and later erased all its early gains.

During the session, it witnessed a high of 81.52 and a low of 81.78.

The domestic unit finally settled at 81.70 against the American currency, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close of 81.64.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 106.39.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 90.10 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 61,663.48, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to 18,307.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee value US dollar dollar-rupee
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp