SC snubs Future Group in Amazon case

Your client is trying to be too clever by half,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala said.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it will not allow stalling of the arbitral proceedings pending before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) pertaining to the ongoing legal tussle between e-commerce major Amazon and the Future Group. 

The top court said the sanctity of such proceedings needed to be maintained. “You (Future group and others) can’t keep stultifying the proceeding before the arbitral tribunal and this is just a ploy to delay the proceeding. These are all ploys by well-heeled parties to delay the arbitration proceeding. Your client is trying to be too clever by half,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala said. Justice Chandrachud said he was concerned as the CJI due to the claim made that there was no rule of law prevailing in the country.

“You can in any case challenge the final award to be passed in the arbitral proceedings, the bench said, making clear we will make sure that the arbitral proceedings go on.”

The apex court was hearing the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon, seeking urgent hearing of the plea filed against the Delhi high court order of November 3. The HC had recently reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas on the ongoing legal tussle between Amazon and the Future Group over Future Retail’s (FRL) `24,731 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.  

The court had then extended by 10 days the time, which was originally granted by the Arbitral Tribunal to Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) for filing its response to the amended arbitration petition of Amazon. The petitioner (FCPL) would, therefore, file a response to the amended Stipulated Order of Continuance (SOC), on maintainability as well as on merits on or before November 17, 2022, without prejudice to the rights and contentions of both parties and subject to outcome of these proceedings, the high court said.

The Supreme Court was hearing the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon, seeking urgent hearing of the plea filed against the Delhi High Court order of November 3 

