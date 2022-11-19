Home Business

I-T searches MG Motor premises

According to sources aware of the development, IT sleuths seized laptops of MG Motor’s senior employees for further inspection.

Published: 19th November 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two weeks after the Indian government initiated a probe on Chinese company-owned Morris Garages (MG) Motor, Income tax officials on Friday conducted search operations at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, and its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

According to sources aware of the development, IT sleuths seized laptops of MG Motor’s senior employees for further inspection.

This fresh development comes amidst growing scrutiny over Chinese companies operating in India.
Since the worsening of relation between the two nations in mid-2020, India has banned numerous Chinese-origin applications and local authorities are probing serious financial crimes at smartphone companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morris Garages Income tax
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp