I-T searches MG Motor premises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after the Indian government initiated a probe on Chinese company-owned Morris Garages (MG) Motor, Income tax officials on Friday conducted search operations at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, and its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

According to sources aware of the development, IT sleuths seized laptops of MG Motor’s senior employees for further inspection.

This fresh development comes amidst growing scrutiny over Chinese companies operating in India.

Since the worsening of relation between the two nations in mid-2020, India has banned numerous Chinese-origin applications and local authorities are probing serious financial crimes at smartphone companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo.

