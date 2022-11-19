Jio first telco to provide 5G services across Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has become the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covering major parts of this geography. This transformational network will be present across all important localities and areas including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, malls and markets, among others.

“Covering majority of the national capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services.

The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen,” said a Jio spokesperson.

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has become the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covering major parts of this geography. This transformational network will be present across all important localities and areas including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, malls and markets, among others. “Covering majority of the national capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen,” said a Jio spokesperson.