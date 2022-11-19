Home Business

ONDC to introduce fashion, home décor verticals in Dec

Speaking about ONDC, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the platform gives small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, products to buyers across the country.

Published: 19th November 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

UPI Payment apps

Image used for representational purpose only (File | Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce; which has been receiving enormous interest from tech companies, banks, e-commerce firms and start-ups; will introduce new verticals such as home decor, electronics and fashion, among others, from December.

Currently, grocery and food verticals are available in Bengaluru. ONDC went live with a beta launch in Bengaluru in September-end. In a month’s time, it is also planning to launch a business-to-business (B2B) testing phase with the groceries vertical, and with three logistics players coming on board, inter-city is 
also possible now, said officials.

Speaking about ONDC, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the platform gives small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, and products to buyers across the country. Goyal said ONDC has the ability to transform e-commerce and one can buy not only in India but also from everywhere in the world as the platform gains traction and builds up more buyers and sellers.

When asked whether big e-commerce players will be sidelined, the minister said, “We are not trying to sideline anybody. In fact, we will take everybody on board, just like UPI has taken everybody big and small players on board.” 

Goyal added that this provides strength to small players to compete with large ones. Soon, buyers will have wider choices and verticals to pick their favourite ones and communication can also happen in local languages. 

Apart from Bengaluru, ONDC will start its testing in other states and cities soon. Currently, in Kerala mobility comes under ONDC, and anybody can book a cab/auto in Kochi, and the same service will soon be available in other states too.

“In a five-year horizon, anybody who has any product or service to sell will make their catalogue digitally visible in the open network,” ONDC CEO T Koshy said.  About 21 players have gone live on the network and over 2,000 transactions have been held in Bengaluru. 

“As of today, over 600 entities are trying to integrate with us. Every week about 15 of them are getting added and out of the 600, 70% are start-ups.  It’s not just small companies, you have the big companies like Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC bank,” he added.

What is ONDC 

ONDC is a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled and inter-operable open networks

It eliminates the dependency on a single platform

Consumers can place orders through buyer apps

The current market penetration of eCommerce, in terms of the overall economy, stands at 8%.

With ONDC, it is expected to grow to 25% in the next two years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital Commerce ONDC
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp