Home Business

Ashok Leyland eyeing to launch 'Dost' with LHD option in Middle East, African markets 

The company currently retails a range of light commercial vehicles under 'Dost' brand with right-hand drive option both in domestic and overseas.

Published: 21st November 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hinduja group flagship company Ashok Leyland is currently engaged in testing its highly popular light commercial vehicle 'Dost' with left-hand drive (LHD) option as it plans to serve the Middle East and African markets, a top company official has said.

The company currently retails a range of light commercial vehicles under 'Dost' brand with right-hand drive option both in domestic and overseas.

In October, sales from LCVs business grew by 18 per cent to 5,671 units as compared to 4,789 units sold in October 2021.

"That left-hand drive (DOST) is not from the electric version. It is from the current diesel (version) which we are looking to sell in Middle East and African markets," Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Elaborating, he said the international operation team was currently engaged in testing the products to serve the overseas markets which have left-hand drive options.

To a query on when the product was likely to be launched, he said, "I do not have a date at this point of time."

"All the effort on the whole "Bada Dost' and AVTR range is to ensure that all the new products within the Ashok Leyland line up are available in LHD version and may go into many new markets where we are not available before," he told PTI recently.

Hinduja said the company would introduce the 'electric version' of the 'Dost' brand of vehicles sometime next year.

"We are looking at the launch of electric Dost and Bada Dost in the middle of 2023 for the domestic market," he said.

During the July-September 2022 quarter, Ashok Leyland saw sales of light commercial vehicles increase by 28 per cent to 17,040 units as against 13,328 units in the same period of last financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Hinduja group Dost left-hand drive
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp