FM to begin pre-budget consultations from today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will kick-start pre-budget meetings virtually from Monday. She will begin the meeting with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate change.

‘Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with the captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange in two groups, tomorrow, 21st Nov. 2022, in forenoon and afternoon,’ the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, November 22, Sitharaman will meet the agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market. On Thursday, the FM will be meeting the representatives of services sector and trade bodies. She will also meet experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation. She will also be meeting a group of economists and trade union leaders during the week as part of pre-budget consultation.

The finance minister will present the Budget on February 1. Meanwhile, industry body CII has suggested that a credible road map be drawn up and announced during the budget, which would gradually bring down the fiscal deficit to 6% of GDP in FY24 and 4.5% by FY26.

