For your money, know the difference between luck and chance

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

To be present at the right place and at the right time needs luck. However, a lot of effort goes into creating that luck. You do not stumble upon such a situation by chance. You must work hard to create opportunities that make you ‘lucky’. A ‘chance’ is a random event.

When it comes to your money, many think people get rich because they are lucky. There is something different that these people do from us. They work in a field to create opportunities that make them rich.

For example, you must try multiple ways to get a batter out on a flat pitch in test cricket. That means identifying the batter’s weaknesses and setting up a field accordingly. When quality batters bat, they do not give you too many opportunities. However, if you keep working hard, you will get them.

Similarly, in the case of money, you have to know more about giving the right direction to your savings. That should be based on your financial goals. It is not a one-off exercise. You have to do that as long as you earn a regular income.

In ancient Roman history, they wrote parables. They were short, to-the-point prose or verses. Richard Classon, a 20th-century American author, writes in his book ‘The Richest man in Babylon’ about parables that explain the basics of money, saving and investing. Arkad, a fictional character, grows from being poor to rich. When asked about his wealth, Arkad comes up with advice that is applicable today. You have to do a few things to get lucky.

Paying yourself first

That is all about saving for your retirement. When you start earning, you must put out a part of your income towards your retirement. It is easier to do that with a small amount each month when young. If you start thinking about retirement at 40 and take action a few years later, you will have to save much more. By thinking about retirement, you can constantly look for options that generate a steady return for decades.

Equity assets are an ideal asset class for retirement. While you identify the right vehicle, you may stumble upon a fund or stock that could outperform many other investments. It is your effort that has created that opportunity.

Living within your means

It is the first thing any financial advisor would say to you. Your expenses should be lower than your income. When you create savings, you create capital for investments. Unless you have a habit of saving, you cannot start investing. If your attitude is to save money, you will be able to find new ways to do so. You endeavour to look for savings that have led to you saving more money. You have to seize every such opportunity.

Investing in what you know

This column has often argued the importance of knowledge before investing. You must read about the asset classes you wish to pick for your portfolio. The more you read, the more exciting opportunities could come your way.

The rich not only figure out new ways to invest, but they also can take the risk. The two go hand-in-hand. You have to spread your money across asset classes with a varying risk profile. You may suffer a loss in a few. However, your ability to identify a suitable investment will improve with time. You will get more success than failure and more profits than losses.

Some may say that you stumbled upon some investments by chance. However, that is the hard work you have put in to create opportunities for yourself. For example, if you invested in equities, you made efforts to know more about the fundamentals of those companies. With your knowledge or professional help, you could identify quality stocks that traded at a lower valuation. These are opportunities that came your way because you made an effort.

At the end of it all, your money needs the right direction of knowledge. That is the only way to get lucky and wealthy.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

