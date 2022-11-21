Home Business

Removal of export duty will lead to new era of growth for steel industry: Scindia 

Published: 21st November 2022 01:23 PM

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Removal of export duty on steel products will lead to a new era of growth for the domestic steel industry which has gained a footprint internationally, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

It has taken years for the domestic steel industry to gain footprint in the international markets, the steel minister said at the 3rd Indian Steel Association (ISA) conference here.

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after the imposition of the levy on May 21.

"It has taken if not months then years for our industry to be able to firmly plant its footprint internationally. (On) steel product, the duty has been removed completely from Friday evening enabling a new era for the steel industry to grow," he said.

The decision was taken very judiciously after taking all stakeholders' concerns into account.

There were several rounds of discussions with the advisory committees on integrated steel plants (ISP) and secondary sector players who were of the view that the duty should be removed.

"Finally we came up with the judicious reasoned argument with which I approached both groups of ministers and finance ministry, and I promised industry that we will make clear cut opinion certainly by November," he said.

After so many years, the Indian steel industry has been able to enlarge its footprint globally and therefore it was "our (government) job to provide a fillip" to the industry, Scindia added.

He said that India will be making steel not only for domestic consumption but for global needs as well.

