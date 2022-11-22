Mukesh Ambani talks of three revolutions and 40-trillion-dollar economy in 25 years possibility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani said three revolutions -- the Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution -- will govern India's growth in the decades ahead.

While speaking at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Ambani said together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined.

"While the Clean Energy Revolution and the Bio-Energy Revolution will produce energy sustainably, the Digital Revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the Climate Crisis," said Ambani.

He further said if India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition.

While addressing the students, he said as the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities.

From a 3-trillion-dollar economy, India will grow to become a 40-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world in your working life.

"In other words, a bright future beckons you. Be ready to step out confidently when opportunity knocks on your door," he added.

He gave three mantras to the students, which includes Think Green.

Amabni said the Clean Energy movement is about adopting a green mindset. It is about being sensitive to Mother Nature. It is about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it. It is about ensuring that we leave behind a better and a healthier planet for the future generations.

He further said in a mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier.

"Technologies such as AI, Robotics and IoT are powerful enablers of change," he added.

