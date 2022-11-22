Home Business

Voda Idea loses subscribers as Jio, Airtel strengthen user tally in Sept: TRAI data

Ailing Vodafone Idea faced subscriber count decline (by 40 lakh), its base shrank to 24.91 crore during September.

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo outside its outlet. (File photo| PTI)

Vodafone logo outside its outlet. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's total mobile subscriber base fell by 3.6 million in September, with Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber count decline even as larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added users month-on-month, according to telecom regulator's data.

India's largest mobile operator Jio further cemented its position in the market, adding 7.2 lakh wireless subscriber during September, while Bharti Airtel increased its mobile users' tally by 4.12 lakh.

Notably, while Jio led peers in September subscriber additions, its net adds this time were lower than 32.81 lakh subscribers the telco had gained in August.

Ailing Vodafone Idea faced subscriber count decline (by 40 lakh), its base shrank to 24.91 crore during September.

"Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,149.11 million at the end of August-22, to 1,145.45 million at the end of September-22, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.32 per cent," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said releasing subscription data for September.

Overall, the telephone subscribers number in India (mobile and fixed-line together) decreased to about 117.19 crore at the end of September 2022, translating to monthly decline rate of 0.27 per cent.

TRAI said the total broadband subscribers rose to 81.6 crore at the end of September 2022, with a monthly growth rate of 0.28 per cent.

Top five service providers constituted 98.36 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of September 2022.

"These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (426.80 million), Bharti Airtel (225.09 million), Vodafone Idea (123.20 million), BSNL (25.62 million) and Atria Convergence (2.14 million)," TRAI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile subscriber base telecom
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp