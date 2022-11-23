Home Business

Canara Bank appoints Ashok Chandra as executive director

Ashok Chandra has taken charge as Executive Director of Canara Bank on November 21, 2022.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chandra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ashok Chandra has taken charge as Executive Director of Canara Bank on November 21, 2022. He has wide exposure in the banking domain ranging from branch operations as a branch head of various demographics such as rural, urban and Metro and handling greater responsibilities such as heading zones of banks. Chandra handled 4 VLBs and also has exposure to overseas operations when he was posted at the Representative Office of the Bank in Dubai, UAE. He was further given the challenges of heading two major zones of the bank, Varanasi and Delhi, (where he successfully delivered the required results) and had a successful stint.

On his elevation to General Manager in 2018, he was assigned to lead the Recovery, Legal and Stressed Asset Management Vertical (SAMV) of the Bank. He continued to work there on his elevation to Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India in 2020.

He was chosen to be a part of the leadership program designed by the Banks Board Bureau.  Chandra started his banking career with Erstwhile Corporation Bank in September 1991 as Probationary Officer. Having schooled and completed his education in Patna, he holds a Master in Economics and he is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank Ashok Chandra
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp