Canara Bank appoints Ashok Chandra as executive director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Chandra has taken charge as Executive Director of Canara Bank on November 21, 2022. He has wide exposure in the banking domain ranging from branch operations as a branch head of various demographics such as rural, urban and Metro and handling greater responsibilities such as heading zones of banks. Chandra handled 4 VLBs and also has exposure to overseas operations when he was posted at the Representative Office of the Bank in Dubai, UAE. He was further given the challenges of heading two major zones of the bank, Varanasi and Delhi, (where he successfully delivered the required results) and had a successful stint.

On his elevation to General Manager in 2018, he was assigned to lead the Recovery, Legal and Stressed Asset Management Vertical (SAMV) of the Bank. He continued to work there on his elevation to Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India in 2020.

He was chosen to be a part of the leadership program designed by the Banks Board Bureau. Chandra started his banking career with Erstwhile Corporation Bank in September 1991 as Probationary Officer. Having schooled and completed his education in Patna, he holds a Master in Economics and he is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

