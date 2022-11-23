Home Business

Govt approves continuation of interest subvention scheme for short-term crop loans

In a circular, the Reserve Bank said the rate of interest subvention to lending institutions will be 1.5 per cent for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer applying fertiliser on paddy crops near Nagapattinam. (Photo | H Jashwanth Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The government has approved the continuation of the interest subvention scheme for short-term loans of up to Rs 3 lakh for agriculture and allied activities availed through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the current and the next fiscals.

In order to provide short-term crop loans for agriculture and allied activities, including animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, and beekeeping, up to an overall limit of Rs 3 lakh to farmers through KCC at a concessional interest rate, the government provides subsidies to banks.

Under the scheme, farmers get loans at a concessional interest rate of 7 per cent. An additional interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum is provided to farmers who repay loans in time.

In a circular, the Reserve Bank said the rate of interest subvention to lending institutions will be 1.5 per cent for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The subvention was 2 per cent for 2021-22 fiscal year.

In order to discourage distress sales by farmers and to encourage them to store their produce in warehouses, the benefit of interest subvention under KCC will also be available to small and marginal farmers for a further period of up to six months post the harvest of the crop against negotiable warehouse receipts of the produce stored in warehouses accredited with the Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority (WDRA).

RBI further said that to ensure hassle-free benefits to farmers under the interest subvention scheme, Aadhaar linkage would continue to be mandatory for availing the above-mentioned short-term loans in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interest subvention scheme crop loans Kisan Credit Card Farmer loans Agricultural Loans
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp