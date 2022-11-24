Amazon to shut edtech service Academy's operations in India from Aug 2023

Home Business

Customers will have access to full course material online for an extended period of a year, until October 2024.

Published: 24th November 2022

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amazon on Thursday said it is shuttering its edtech offering called Amazon Academy's operations in India starting from August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch.

The e-commerce behemoth officially launched Academy (previously called JEE Ready), last year.

"At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments," a company spokesperson said.

"Following an assessment, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers," the spokesperson added.

Amazon Academy's operations will discontinue starting August 2023, when the existing batch completes its test preparation module.

Customers will have access to full course material online for an extended period of a year, until October 2024.

The company said that it remains committed to its customers in the country and the decision will have no impact on its services.

In January last year during the pandemic, the company launched Amazon Academy to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for entrance to engineering colleges.

The online preparation offered practice routines required for the JEE, through the curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry.

The service enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts as they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real time.

Bringing further discipline and rigour to their study methodology, it will offer scheduled lessons, daily practice problems and regular tests, starting with a crash course for the upcoming JEE Main.

