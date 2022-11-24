Mobile operators to lose USD 2.5 billion in messaging revenue to OTT apps globally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mobile operators globally will lose out to over-the-top (OTT) business messaging providers such as Messenger, WeChat and WhatsApp to the tune of $2.5 billion next year, according to a study done by Juniper Research.

The report noted that promotional messages will account for 30% of this revenue loss in 2023, with enterprises embracing up-selling and cross-selling capabilities through rich media marketing campaigns. OTT business messaging involves enterprises using messaging applications to interact with consumers.

The A2P Messaging market report found that the total number of SMS business messages sent will reach 1.7 trillion in 2023; growing from 1.6 trillion in 2022, as enterprises capitalise on the channel’s impressive open rates and unrivalled subscriber reach.

Meanwhile, in India, telecom companies demanded that the OTT players must pay network usage charges and contribute to AGR. COAI, a telecom association that represents all the three private telecom players -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- on Tuesday reiterated its demand to bring communication OTT (Over-the-top) players under the ambit of licensing and light-touch regulation.

