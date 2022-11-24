Home Business

Telcos’ ARPU improves five per cent from Rs 127 to Rs 134 in April-June quarter

The AGR is arrived at by excluding non-telecom tariffs from operators’ gross revenue.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators improved their monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) by 5.02%, from Rs 127.17 to Rs 133.55 in April-June 2022 quarter. According to the telecom operators’ performance data released by Trai on Wednesday, the adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers (TSPs) also reported growth. It grew by 2.79% to Rs 60,530 crore in the quarter.

“Gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for the quarter has been `76,408 crore and `60,530 crore, respectively. GR decreased by 0.01% and AGR increased by 2.79%, as compared to the previous quarter,” reads the report.

The AGR is arrived at by excluding non-telecom tariffs from operators’ gross revenue.   As per the report, Airtel’s quarterly AGR grew 7.1% sequentially to Rs 17,140.56 crore in the April-June period, Jio and Vi’s AGR rose 4.14% and 2.04%, respectively, quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21,515.88 crore and Rs 7,356.54 crore, respectively.  

The report also noted that prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs 121.91 to Rs 128.61 in the quarter.  However, Postpaid ARPU per month decreased from Rs 200.56 to Rs 197.55. The licence fee increased from Rs 4,712 Crore to Rs 4,844 crore for the April-June 2022 quarter. The quarterly and the YoY growth rates of licence fee are 2.79% and 18.05%, respectively, in this quarter.

“In access services, GR), AGR, licence fee, spectrum usage charges (SUC) and pass through charges increased by 1.67%, 5.55%, 5.53%, 3.82% and -3.41%, respectively, in the quarter ending June 22,” reads the report.  Meanwhile, the report said the total number of internet subscribers registered a growth of 1.45% quarterly, it increased from 824.89 million to 836.86 million at the end of June 2022. 

Digitally Driven

  • Telcos' AGR grew by 2.79% to Rs 60,530 crore in March-April quarter
  • Airtel’s quarterly AGR grew 7.1% sequentially to Rs 17,140.56 cr in the April-June period
  • Jio, Vi’s AGR rose 4.14% and 2.04% QoQ to Rs 21,515.88 cr and Rs 7,356.54 cr, respectively
Fifa World Cup
