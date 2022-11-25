Home Business

Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts

The Tesla and SpaceX boss' proposal for users to be able to pay to be "verified" and obtain a blue badge on their profiles has caused confusion since he acquired the social media giant last month.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Filephoto | AP)

Elon Musk (File photo | AP)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk announced on Friday that the platform would be launching differently coloured badges to distinguish between accounts.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Musk said that all verified individual accounts would have the same blue check, but some would eventually be able to display a "secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org(anization) if verified as such by that org(anization)".

The Tesla and SpaceX boss' proposal for users to be able to pay to be "verified" and obtain a blue badge on their profiles has caused confusion since he acquired the social media giant last month.

Musk proposed a subscription fee of USD 8 a month to allow users to obtain the blue check -- which was previously free but reserved for organizations and public figures in an attempt to avoid impersonation and misinformation.

The first rollout of Musk's subscription plan in early November quickly went south, with many accounts paying for the blue check and then impersonating world leaders, celebrities or companies.

Responding to the backlash, Musk initially postponed the launch date to November 29, before delaying it once more. It now appears the feature will launch on December 2.

ALSO READ | Holding off relaunch of Twitter's Blue Verified: Elon Musk

Musk has said that he wants to charge users for subscriptions to the social media platform to diversify its income stream. Twitter currently depends on advertising for 90 per cent of its revenue.

Several major brands have withdrawn from advertising on the platform since Musk bought it, fearing that his promised relaxation of content moderation could open their companies up to being associated with objectionable content.

ALSO READ | Twitter blues: User charges on account verification likely

According to the NGO Media Matters, half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have announced that they are suspending or "have apparently suspended" their spending on the social network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk coloured badges distinguish Twitter accounts Twitter accounts
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp