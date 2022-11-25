Home Business

Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 81.62 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11 per cent lower at 105.96.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees, Case, Income

Image used for representational purposes.(Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee settled for the day 8 paise higher at 81.62 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday on broad dollar weakness and improved risk sentiments.

Forex traders said positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.69 and touched an intra-day high of 81.44 and a low of 81.71 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 81.62, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee appreciated positive domestic equities and a weak US Dollar.

Foreign fund inflows also supported Rupee, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The US dollar declined on extended losses as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes showed that a majority of Federal Reserve policymakers agree that it would likely soon be appropriate to slow the pace of the rate hike.

This led to a surge in global markets and a decline in safe-haven appeal, Choudhary said.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on a weak dollar and improved risk sentiments amid expectations of a slower pace of rate hike by the Fed. However, month-end dollar demand from importers and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China may cap the sharp upside," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11 per cent lower at 105.96.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 1.70 per cent to USD 86.79 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 20.96 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 62,293.64, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 28.65 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,512.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,231.98 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US dollar. Rupees Forex equity
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp