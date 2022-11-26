Home Business

Mutual fund's asked to reduce time for payment of dividend

Similarly, Sebi has directed mutual funds to transfer redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unit holders within three working days from the date of redemption or repurchase.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The capital market regulator – Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) – has asked the mutual fund industry to reduce the time taken to transfer dividend and redemption payments to unit holders. 

In a circular issued on Friday, the Sebi has directed the mutual fund houses to make the payment of dividend to the unit holders within seven working days from the record date against the existing 15 days. The record date, as per the new circular, should be two working days from the issue of public notice for the purpose of payment of dividend.

Similarly, Sebi has directed mutual funds to transfer redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unit holders within three working days from the date of redemption or repurchase. Currently, the payment is received within 10 days of redemption.

However, schemes which invest at least 80% of total assets in permissible overseas instruments, the transfer of redemption or repurchase proceeds to the unit holders should be made within five working days. In case of any delay, the investor must be paid an interest at 15% per annum along with the proceeds of redemption or repurchase or dividend.

The Sebi circular has also asked the fund industry to prepare a list of exceptional circumstances for schemes unable to transfer redemption or repurchase proceeds to investors within the stipulated time. Meanwhile, Sebi has prepared a framework to deal with technical glitches in the electronic trading platforms of stock brokers. The new framework requires brokers to maintain at least a capacity of 1.5 times the peak load. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sebi mutual fund transfer dividend
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp