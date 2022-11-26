Home Business

States ask for more funds in pre-budget meet with FM

“Currently, share of divisible pool is less than 30% of GTR when 15th Finance Commission has recommended 41% of the net proceeds be distributed to the states.”

Published: 26th November 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: States in their pre-budget meet on Friday raised the long-standing issue of cesses and surcharges with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to them, the share of central surcharges of cesses have increased from nearly 10% to 20% of the gross tax revenue over the last decade, which in consequence has reduced the share of states from the divisible pool as a percentage of the Union government’s GTR. As per Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal,

“Currently, share of divisible pool is less than 30% of GTR when 15th Finance Commission has recommended 41% of the net proceeds be distributed to the states.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu finance minister P Thiaga Rajan said with the increase in divisible pool of Centre’s share in taxes, states’ share in centrally sponsored schemes should be revisited so that the financial burden on states’ exchequer could be decreased. Kerala Minister, among others, echoed the same observation.

They demanded flexibility in terms of implementing these schemes. In addition, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanded releasing of funds to execute the old pension scheme for state government employees. He also asked for enhancing royalty for minerals extracted in the state and the fixing different royalties on different grades of coal and iron ore.

He also made the case for continuing the GST compensation grant for the next five years after June 2022. He also suggested “the borrowing limit of the states is fixed at 4% at least for the next two financial years of 15th Finance Commission Awar period for the next twoyears 2023-24 and 2024-25. He said liking part of additional borrowing limit with capital expenditure can be considered. Also, states demanded increase in allocation of capital assistance to them depending upon the size and population of states. 

‘Central cesses gone up, states’ share came down’
 States say share of central surcharges of cesses have gone up from nearly 10% to 20% of the gross tax revenue over the last decade, which in consequence has reduced the share of states from the divisible pool as a percentage of the Union government’s GTR

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pre-budget meet GTR
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp