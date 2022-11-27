CHECK OUT | Google announces new updates for Workspace 

Home Business

The company said that it will use users' recent Gmail search activity to improve search results when they access the email service via the web.

Published: 27th November 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Google India

Google India (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced new updates for Workspace that include resizable pivot tables in Sheets, improved search results in Gmail, and more.

In Sheets, users will be able to resize the pivot table editor side panel.

This feature is particularly useful when the names of columns or fields are too long and the user wants to see the entire text, according to the blogpost.

ALSO READ | Google pays USD 392 million in landmark US privacy case

This enhancement to Gmail search will make results more relevant and contextual, said the blog post.

Earlier this year, the tech giant announced the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets or Slides.

In the new update, if users are presenting or joining a meeting from a file, they can easily share that file with meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat.

ALSO READ | Days after CCI penalty, Google pauses enforcement of in-app billing policy

With this, they will be able to grant access to a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to all or select meeting attendees, allowing everyone in the meeting to collaborate while having a conversation.

The updates will be available to all Workspace and G Suite users within the next 15 business days, the blogpost added.
 

