India has great opportunity to make steel for domestic, global needs: Tata Steel CEO

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the government's move to remove export duty on steel, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said India has a great opportunity to make steel for domestic consumption as well as to meet global needs.

"We welcome the government's decision to roll back the export duty on steel products and iron ore, imposed to deal with the inflationary situation, and we acknowledge the same," Narendran told PTI.

India, being richly endowed with iron ore, has a great opportunity to make steel in India, for India, and for the world, he said.

ALSO READ | 'Collaborate with institutions to find an alternative to coking coal': Goyal to steel industry

China, Japan, and South Korea, together export around 150 million tonnes of steel annually despite importing most of their iron ore needs, Narendran noted.

ALSO READ | Removal of export duty to help steel makers pull up profits, say experts

Six months after the imposition of the levy on May 21, the government removed the export duty on steel items and iron ore to nil effective from November 19, 2022.

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the government's move to remove export duty on steel, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said India has a great opportunity to make steel for domestic consumption as well as to meet global needs. "We welcome the government's decision to roll back the export duty on steel products and iron ore, imposed to deal with the inflationary situation, and we acknowledge the same," Narendran told PTI. India, being richly endowed with iron ore, has a great opportunity to make steel in India, for India, and for the world, he said. ALSO READ | 'Collaborate with institutions to find an alternative to coking coal': Goyal to steel industry China, Japan, and South Korea, together export around 150 million tonnes of steel annually despite importing most of their iron ore needs, Narendran noted. ALSO READ | Removal of export duty to help steel makers pull up profits, say experts Six months after the imposition of the levy on May 21, the government removed the export duty on steel items and iron ore to nil effective from November 19, 2022.