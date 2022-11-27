Home Business

Reducing taxes on automobiles can boost sector, benefit economy: Vikram Kirloskar 

Although at the moment India cannot afford to slash the tax rate on automobiles drastically, he said a plan to reduce cess on the industry can be looked at.

Published: 27th November 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Kirloskar

Vikram Kirloskar

By PTI

MUMBAI: A roadmap to reduce taxes on automobiles by half over a 10-year period to make the Indian auto industry more competitive globally and provide large scale employment to benefit the economy needs consideration, according to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar.

Although at the moment India cannot afford to slash the tax rate on automobiles drastically, he said a plan to reduce cess on the industry can be looked at considering the sector's contribution to the overall GDP of the country.

"The auto industry is highly taxed. If we look at a car by the time it's produced and by the time it's sold, in most cases it is 30 to 50 per cent more than the ex-factory prices (after adding) GST and all the other taxes, including road taxes," he told PTI in an interview.

He further said, "We as an industry are very competitive. I think in the world, cost wise, quality wise, we have become quite competitive. So I think a plan to reduce taxes over a period of time will really benefit the industry."

Over a 10-year period, he further said, "Can you reduce it by half?....is it possible to do a long-term plan on how to reduce the taxation in the auto industry to make it grow pretty large, which will make it even more competitive for domestic and for export and provide large scale employment and benefit the economy?"

At present, automobiles are taxed at 28 per cent GST, with additional cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent depending on the type of vehicle.

Cars imported as completely built units (CBU) attract customs duty ranging between 60 per cent and 100 per cent depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value being less or above USD 40,000.

Kirloskar stressed that such a step to reduce the taxes gradually would also benefit the country in terms of employment and boosting economic growth.

The car industry is a huge source of employment generation -- all the way from steel making to cast iron making, raw materials and dealerships, he said, adding, "It's a big part of the economy, 7-8 per cent of GDP."

However, he acknowledged that a drastic cut in taxes on automobiles at the moment is not a feasible idea.

"We can't afford to as a country. I've never asked for a GST reduction. I'm just saying because is it possible to plan a long-term plan and how to reduce the taxation in the auto industry to make it grow pretty large, which will make it even more competitive for domestic and for export and provide large scale employment and benefit the economy?" Kirloskar added.

On demands from a section of the auto industry to reduce customs duty on imported electric vehicles to spur electrification of automobiles in India, he said, "Why can't you make it here?" Kirloskar said companies need to develop supply chains here in India in order to enhance localisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automobiles Tax Economy
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp