Instant messaging platform WhatsApp denies ‘data leak’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday denied data breach and said that there is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from the platform.

A report claimed that someone is allegedly selling the mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users. It contained WhatsApp user data from 84 countries. The report added that the threat actor claims there are over 32 million US user records included.

The report claimed that in India, over 61 lakh records of WhatsApp users are on sale. It also said that there is no evidence that WhatsApp has been hacked and that the leak might be obtained by scraping. Denying the report, WhatsApp said the claim was based on unsubstantiated screenshots.

Stressing on the need for a holistic data management approach, Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC recently said that India is among the top three nations in Asia, based on the number of cyberattack incidents in 2022.

BENGALURU: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday denied data breach and said that there is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from the platform. A report claimed that someone is allegedly selling the mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users. It contained WhatsApp user data from 84 countries. The report added that the threat actor claims there are over 32 million US user records included. The report claimed that in India, over 61 lakh records of WhatsApp users are on sale. It also said that there is no evidence that WhatsApp has been hacked and that the leak might be obtained by scraping. Denying the report, WhatsApp said the claim was based on unsubstantiated screenshots. Stressing on the need for a holistic data management approach, Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC recently said that India is among the top three nations in Asia, based on the number of cyberattack incidents in 2022.