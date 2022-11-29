Home Business

TRAI to form joint panel to curb pesky calls, messages menace

Published: 29th November 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to detect pesky calls and messages, which has become a major source of inconvenience to the public and impinges on the privacy of individuals, telecom regulator body TRAI will form a panel 

The Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) will have members from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI), the Reserve Bank of India(RBI), the Securities & Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) and Ministry of Consumer Affairs(MoCA). 

“Currently complaints are reported against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) where a surge has been seen in various kinds of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) SMSes. UCC calls are one of the concerns that needs to be dealt with equally along with UCC SMSes,” it said.

TRAI in coordination with various stakeholders is taking necessary steps to check UCC from UTMs. These steps include implementation of UCC detect system, provision of digital consent acquisition, intelligent scrubbing of headers and message templates, using AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning), etc,” the statement said.

