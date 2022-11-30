Home Business

Hiring in BFSI, ecom sectors soar in festive season

The National Logistics Policy (NLP) announced recently is also expected to positively impact job creation in the Indian manufacturing and logistics industry. 

Published: 30th November 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The demand for skilled workers in the banking and insurance industry continues to soar, as recruitment trends in the industry have spiked with consistent hiring activities throughout the festive months.

Hiring activities were up 89% in August, 98% in September and 19October (up 194%) compared to the previous year. According to business services provider Quess Corp, the e-commerce and logistics industry saw some fluctuation in hiring, with 10% growth in August, which was followed by a hiring slump of 23% in September.

However, the segment recovered in October with a 59% spike. The National Logistics Policy (NLP) announced recently is also expected to positively impact job creation in the Indian manufacturing and logistics industry. 

Quess Corp has witnessed over 73% increase in staffing requirements in the festive period from August to October 2022 compared to the previous year. As many as 1,00,000 order books were closed in this period.
According to data from Quess, job roles such as picker, packer, helper, sales promoter, in-shop sales executive, trainee, and production trainee have seen a 39%(YoY) increase in demand this festive season.

Nitin Dave, CEO, Quess Staffing said, “Given that the economy has now recovered from the effects of the pandemic, there is tremendous hiring happening in the e-commerce and retail sectors for temp and flexi staff. People want to buy products, clothing, and services for their homes and daily needs.”

